 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2020 


Coronavirus updates from across the nation; and the effects of 'dark money' in Ohio's coal and nuclear bailout.

2020Talks - March 9, 2020 


Tomorrow's the Michigan primary, and both former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have scored some big endorsements. Plus, one attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference -- also attended by President Trump and other White House officials -- has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Survey: Texas Workers Need On-the-Job Savings Options

A new AARP Texas survey shows that 82% of residents support new measures that would help them solve the puzzle of saving for retirement. (qimono/Pixabay)
A new AARP Texas survey shows that 82% of residents support new measures that would help them solve the puzzle of saving for retirement. (qimono/Pixabay)
March 9, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas -- Americans are living longer and working longer, but a new study shows the majority of Texans aren't socking away enough money for retirement, in part because their employers don't offer a plan for workers to save money.

A survey of 500 small business owners conducted by AARP Texas found two-thirds of private-sector companies do not offer a traditional employer-based retirement plan. Tim Morstad, associate state director for advocacy and outreach at AARP Texas, called the issue a "looming crisis."

"Looking at the numbers right now, we have got too many Texans who are staring at the reality of an insecure retirement," Morstad said. "In a decade or two, that's going to be exacerbated."

He said the survey showed the majority of those business owners overwhelmingly support new statewide measures to help them offer better savings plans. He added race and ethnicity also are factors, with non-white workers accounting for 64% of those without an employer-based plan for retirement saving.

Retired Judge John Vasquez, who is a member of the AARP Texas Executive Council, said without new plans, millions of Texans could be overly dependent on Social Security when they retire.

"Whether you work for a big company or a small company, we should have access to these type of plans," Vasquez said. "And the smaller the business, the less likely, unfortunately, that they would have these type of plans in place, because it does take time and effort to set them up."

Between 2017 and 2018, Texas was one of four U.S. states with the largest absolute population increases, and Morstad said the new workers who are helping the state's economy grow also deserve a secure future.

"With all of our tremendous growth we've had in Texas, many of the new jobs are in sectors that aren't offering retirement plans for their employees to save," Morstad said.

In testimony before the state Legislature, Morstad said small business owners are concerned their workers, without more savings, could become reliant on public assistance programs when they retire.

Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020