 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2020 


Trump to meet with House GOP on tax relief to combat the coronavirus. Kentucky considers spanking in schools.

2020Talks - March 10, 2020 


Six states have primaries today, including Washington where 19 people have died from the coronavirus. The virus shouldn't affect turnout, because Washington's a vote by mail state.

Report: Medicare for All Would Add Jobs, Boost Economy

A new study says switching to a single-payer health-care system would create demand for 2.3 million full-time health care workers. (Flickr)
A new study says switching to a single-payer health-care system would create demand for 2.3 million full-time health care workers. (Flickr)
March 10, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- New research from the Economic Policy Institute shows that switching to a single-payer health system would boost the overall economy, make it easier for workers to switch jobs or start businesses and create a net surplus of new jobs.

Josh Bivens, research director at the institute, said wages would likely go up under a Medicare for all system because owners could elect to give some of the money that would have otherwise gone to insurance companies to workers instead.

"And so you've got about $700 billion today that is employee compensation that comes in the form of employers paying for health insurance premiums," Bivens said. "You take that off their back, it's the potential for employers to instead pay higher wages."

Besides contending Medicare for all would mean higher taxes, some critics recently have sounded the alarm about potential job loss, pointing to research projecting that 1.8 million insurance-related administrative and bill-processing jobs would disappear once private health insurance is no longer needed.

Bivens said he agrees those workers would need new jobs, and he also believes policy makers should help workers transition into other sectors. But he said focusing on those specific job losses misses the bigger picture.

"But it's only one angle of the various effects that something like Medicare for all would have on the job market," he said. "And so looking at that number and acting like it's the net job effect, I think, is really misleading."

Bivens contended a single-payer system would create thousands of new jobs, in part by helping families that can't afford long-term care. Currently, many people stay at home to provide unpaid care for sick and elderly family members and neighbors.

"And there are estimates that the amount of unpaid care done is in the billions of hours," he said. "And if there's a public program that can pay for more professionalized care to happen, I think you'd see a lot of job creation in the long-term care sector."

The report projects switching to a single-payer system would create demand for 2.3 million full-time health care workers.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020