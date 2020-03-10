 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2020 


Trump to meet with House GOP on tax relief to combat the coronavirus. Kentucky considers spanking in schools.

2020Talks - March 10, 2020 


Six states have primaries today, including Washington where 19 people have died from the coronavirus. The virus shouldn't affect turnout, because Washington's a vote by mail state.

Conservative Judges Hold Sway in Supreme Court Abortion Case

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether a Louisiana law requiring doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital violates the Constitution. (Adobe Stock)
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether a Louisiana law requiring doctors to have admitting privileges at a local hospital violates the Constitution. (Adobe Stock)
March 10, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- After hearing oral arguments last week, the U.S. Supreme Court is now considering whether a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital can stand.

President of NARAL Pro-Choice America Ilyse Houge said the court's current makeup is a major factor determining whether these types of restrictions will become easier to push through in states such as Arkansas. She said when the Supreme Court heard an identical case in 2016, it ruled in favor of a Texas clinic.

"This is the first abortion case that the court will hear with Brett Kavanaugh sitting, and I think we're going to see whether he not only respects women and our individual decision making and our health, but also whether he accepts precedent," Houge said.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a final decision on the case in June.

Houge said the case is significant because it could give the green light to other states to push similar laws.

"If the court allows this law to stand, what it means is that states around the country could start shutting clinics down," she said.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, as of March 1, a slew of new abortion restrictions went into effect in Arkansas, including a ban on the use of telemedicine to administer medication used to terminate a pregnancy and the requirement that women receive in-person counseling and wait 72 hours before the procedure is performed.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020