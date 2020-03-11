 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2020 


Biden carries key state of Michigan and a host of others. In Ohio, election officials don't want COVID-19 to deter next week's votes.

2020Talks - March 11, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden widened his delegate lead last night, including by winning Michigan, which Sen. Bernie Sanders took in 2016. Sanders led voters under 35, but trailed Biden overall.

Election Officials Don't Want COVID-19 to Sideline Ohio Voters

Ohioans can vote by absentee ballot for the upcoming primary through next Monday. (M. Kuhlman)
Ohioans can vote by absentee ballot for the upcoming primary through next Monday. (M. Kuhlman)
March 11, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With the Ohio primary less than a week away, election officials don't want COVID-19 to become a hindrance to democracy.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has been working with local election officials and health departments to help reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on Election Day, March 17. Those efforts include moving roughly 125 polling locations from senior living centers, and ensuring best practices for sanitizing polling equipment.

Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said there's still time to vote by absentee ballot.

"They can print those off online from the Secretary of State's site, and they need to mail those requests in by Saturday at noon," she said. "And then, they need to postmark the return ballot by March 16" -- next Monday.

County boards of elections also will be accepting curbside drop-off of absentee ballots during regular voting hours on Election Day.

About 35,000 poll workers are needed for an election in Ohio, and Miller said there are some concerns right now about a shortage for the primary. Health professionals say they don't believe working at the polls is a health risk, although Miller acknowledged that many poll workers are older -- a demographic group considered more vulnerable to infection.

"We are really calling out to younger people to jump in there and help at the polls," she said. "There's still time to sign up and get trained. You get paid, and it's a great way of helping make sure that our democracy works well for everyone."

Gov. Mike Dewine declared a state of emergency on Monday after three residents of Cuyahoga County tested positive for the coronavirus.

Voting information is online in at VoteOhio.gov.

---

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation..

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020