Local Officials Bring Their Concerns to Washington

House Democrats in Congress have proposed a 5-year, reauthorizing $760 billion in infrastructure spending and a plan for how the money would be spent. (batya/Adobe Stock)

ALTOONA, Pa. -- Mayors, councilmembers and other local elected officials were in Washington this week to talk about their agenda for this presidential election year.



More than 2,000 officials attended the National League of Cities' Congressional City Conference.



Their list of priorities for federal action includes creating more workforce development, ending homelessness and reducing gun violence.



And in Pennsylvania, Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico notes infrastructure is an issue that everyone agrees needs to be addressed.



"Roads, bridges, water, wastewater, there's nothing partisan about that," he states. "So, it's encouraging that the House has taken steps to begin putting an infrastructure package in place."



House Democrats have outlined a five-year, $760 billion infrastructure spending reauthorization plan that includes $319 billion for highway spending.



Pacifico says the League will be working hard to make those proposals a reality.



"We're going to lobby Congress whenever we're over there on the hill, to make sure that we continue to have those conversations and get this bill moving," he states.



The proposal also includes funding for transit systems, railways, airports and broadband, as well as charging infrastructure for electric cars.