Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 12, 2020 


President Trump announces the suspension of all travel from Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus. We have updates from across the nation.

2020Talks - March 12, 2020 


Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't do so well in Tuesday's primaries, and former VP Joe Biden still has a huge lead. How have young voters and switches from caucuses to primaries played into recent contests?

Pressure Builds on MN Senate for Prescription Drug Commission

In addition to a proposed affordability commission, Minnesota's attorney general has outlined recommendations for making prescription medications less expensive. (Adobe Stock)
March 12, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The high cost of prescription drugs affects many Minnesotans and has caught the attention of policymakers.

But plans for an independent state commission to protect consumers are gridlocked, despite bipartisan support.

The Prescription Drug Affordability Commission would examine the costs of medications, and set limits if deemed necessary.

Minneapolis resident Jessica Intermill suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, with drug costs of about $50,000. She says she's lucky to have insurance coverage, but notes that the out-of-pocket expenses are more than she would like.

"It's something that at this point I can plan for, but it still is, you know -- I have many other things I'd rather be doing with over $10,000," she states.

Intermill hopes the Legislature approves creating the commission. The version being considered in the DFL-led House has received hearings and is proceeding, but not the version in the GOP-led Senate.

Some senators appear to be concerned about adding what they see as too much regulation.

Republican state Sen. Scott Jensen, author of the Senate bill, is a doctor -- and says he's baffled as to why his GOP colleagues have yet to give the matter a serious look.

"This is not a free marketplace, and the people who pay the price are Minnesotans," he states. "So, to not give this bill a hearing, I think is really a wrongdoing to the conversation that Minnesotans want us to have."

According to a recent survey by the Blue Wall Voices Project, health care is among the top concerns raised by Minnesota voters going into the 2020 election.

Disclosure: AARP Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
