Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 12, 2020 


President Trump announces the suspension of all travel from Europe for 30 days to combat the coronavirus. We have updates from across the nation.

2020Talks - March 12, 2020 


Sen. Bernie Sanders didn't do so well in Tuesday's primaries, and former VP Joe Biden still has a huge lead. How have young voters and switches from caucuses to primaries played into recent contests?

Watch Out for Scammers Pushing Coronavirus 'Magic Cures'

Fraud experts warn people should be suspicious of folks claiming to have a cure for the coronavirus. (sergio santos/Flickr)
March 12, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- Fears about the new coronavirus are creating opportunities for scammers, fraud experts warn.

AARP Montana State President Alex Ward says fraudsters play on fear and other emotions to steal money.

He says it's important to be suspicious of anyone asking for money right now, noting it will be widespread news if a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus is ready.

"They're going to tell you that there's this magic cure, and that they can get it for you for a few bucks," he states. "And at this point, CDC and the World Health Organization both say there are no cures."

This week, the a Federal Trade Commission has targeted seven companies with warning letters. The companies allegedly are selling products they claim can treat or prevent coronavirus infections.

Ward encourages people to check the CDC and WHO websites regularly for the latest news on the virus.

He also says folks can research charities soliciting donations at websites such as charitynavigator.org or give.org.

And he advises people not to click on links in emails that are asking for money. Ward notes that disasters are boom times for scammers.

"Whenever there's a disaster of any kind, for the first week, it's usually cons that collect more money for relief than anybody else, because they just have to change their pitch," he points out.

Ward says anyone who suspects fraudulent activity can report it to the Federal Trade Commission website.

AARP also has a Fraud Watch Network that takes complaints and tracks the latest scam activity.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
