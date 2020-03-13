 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 13, 2020 


Multiple states closing schools in response to the coronavirus. Some front-line workers don't have option to self-isolate.

2020Talks - March 13, 2020 


Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders address the coronavirus, and the Trump administration's response so far. In Ohio, some voting procedures have changed, like moving polling locations away from nursing homes.

Concerns Grow Over Coronavirus Impact on Front-Line Workers

There are growing calls to provide more help for front-line workers in the fight against coronavirus, including paid sick-leave requirements. (Adobe Stock)
March 13, 2020

MILWAUKEE - While the public shields itself from the new coronavirus, many front-line workers don't have the luxury of taking isolation measures. These workers in Wisconsin are asking the federal government to provide more assistance.

The front-line workers include the service industry as well as health care. Connie Smith is vice president of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, and also works at a Milwaukee hospital.

She says not only are there concerns about staff members who provide care, but others who work at these facilities, such as housekeeping.

"They're nervous going in there to clean the rooms for these patients," says Smith. "There's a lack of support or education for people who aren't as close to the situation as, like, a nurse or a trained observer is."

Meanwhile, a number of nurses associations have expressed concerns over a lack of protective gear, such as face masks. They're also concerned about the limited testing for the coronavirus, and the ripple effect it creates for the health-care system.

The Trump administration has indicated there is not a testing shortage. But the Association of Public Health Laboratories recently noted that despite improvements, there are still not enough testing kits to meet demand.

The situation also has renewed calls for providing paid sick leave for the many workers in the U.S. who don't receive that benefit. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - D-Wis. - says that needs to be a top priority for Congress.

"We need to make sure there is paid sick leave on an emergency basis right now to make sure that people aren't choosing between taking care of their health or paying the bills," says Baldwin.

Baldwin has co-sponsored a bill that would mandate paid sick leave requirements in emergencies, but that bill was blocked by a key Senate Republican, who says it would burden small employers.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
