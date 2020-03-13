Coronavirus: MD Closes Schools, Bans Large Gatherings

In addition to school closings and a ban on large gatherings, Maryland officials are closing the Port of Baltimore to passenger cruise ships in light of the new coronavirus. (Adobe Stock)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland officials have announced the state's first case of community-transmitted new coronavirus. That has contributed to a series of large-scale actions to slow the spread of the virus.



Some of the actions the state is mandating include closing all public schools from March 16 through the 27. And Gov. Larry Hogan is also requiring a temporary ban on public gatherings of more than 250 people.



He urges residents to take the coronavirus threat very seriously.



"This situation is escalating rapidly," says Hogan. "Information is changing - not only on a daily basis, but on an hourly, almost minute-by-minute basis."



The state is also ordering all non-essential state employees to work from home, and is suspending visits to anyone in prison. The state's first community-transmitted COVID-19 case is part of nearly a dozen infections of the new coronavirus in Maryland.



Hogan says given the magnitude of the actions the state is taking, people should get used to the fact that day-to-day life and activities just won't be normal for a while.



"All Marylanders need to understand and prepare that there may be significant disruption to your everyday lives for period a time," says Hogan.



Hogan says people also need to be clear that these actions - no matter how concerning or even frightening they may seem - are meant to save lives and protect the public.



