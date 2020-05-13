 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- May 13, 2020 


House Democrats push a $3 trillion stimulus package - GOP Senate declares it dead on arrival; and COVID-19 risks for farm workers.

2020Talks - May 13, 2020 


The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three subpoenas of President Trump's tax returns. And there were two special elections, in CA-25 and WI-07, plus statewide primaries in Nebraska yesterday.

Conservation Groups Cheer State's Line 5 Permit Decision

The Enbridge Line 5 replacement pipeline would be buried beneath the Straits of Mackinac. (Wikimedia Commons)
The Enbridge Line 5 replacement pipeline would be buried beneath the Straits of Mackinac. (Wikimedia Commons)
May 7, 2020

LANSING, Mich. -- Conservation groups are praising the state for handing the Line 5 pipeline replacement project another setback.

The State Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has asked Enbridge to rewrite its permit application to rebuild an oil and gas pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac and include alternative options.

David Holtz, communications coordinator for the group Oil and Water Don't Mix, says the state must consider the risk of a spill.

"In the letter to Enbridge, the state made clear that it was going to apply environmental standards in evaluating the permit," he points out. "And what that means is that the agency has to determine what the impact of that pipeline will be, including on the Great Lakes but also climate change. "

Enbridge says its project will bring jobs and energy security to Michigan.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a separate suit alleging that the easement for the pipeline, granted in 1953, violates current environmental law and should be voided.

Holtz says the new Line 5 should not be built -- and wants the old pipeline decommissioned.

"This pipeline doesn't belong in the Great Lakes," he stresses. "It crosses 400 other waterways.

"Michigan doesn't need the oil. There are other solutions to getting propane to heat homes in the UP. That's been demonstrated."

Enbridge also is pursuing a separate permit before the Michigan Public Service Commission.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020