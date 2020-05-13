American Heart Association to Hold Key Event Virtual Style

Brad Miller's family, above, takes part in the Twin Cities Heart Walk each year to honor his legacy. Family members will be among the many to participate in this year's virtual walk, which was forced to change formats in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AHA)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Nonprofit organizations face major obstacles in carrying out large fundraisers during the coronavirus pandemic.



The same is true for Minnesota organizations, but one group is giving it a try in the virtual world.



The Minnesota chapter of the American Heart Association will hold its annual Twin Cities Heart Walk this Saturday.



But unlike past years, participants won't travel to Target Field in Minneapolis to take part. They can do so from their own communities in any corner of the state.



Lisa Schmid of New Prague says she's grateful the association was able to pivot and still hold the event, which her family does every year in honor of her late brother, Brad.



"We named the team Miles of Smiles because my brother was known for his smiles," she relates. "And every year when we walk, we always remember his smiles. And then we make sure we walk with smiles as well."



Schmid's brother died unexpectedly of heart disease in 2011 at the age of 37. She says being able to continue to raise awareness and funding for heart research is vital, especially during the crisis when taking outdoor walks still is an activity allowed in a lot of areas.



Saturday's event begins at 9 a.m., but participants can start at a time that works best for them as they venture out in their communities. If you do take part, you're encouraged to share your videos and photos through social media using #TCHeartWalk.



Holly Messick, the Heart Association's executive director for Minnesota, says this is her group's biggest fundraising event. She says donation levels are down 30% to 40% but that's not as bad as the Heart Association feared.



As the organization transitions to a virtual walk this year, Messick says there's still a lot of optimism.



"I do hope people will follow along on social media so that they can, you know, connect to what's going on that day and feel like they're still part of something big, like we get to have when we're in person together at Target Field," she states.



Schmid says going virtual this year has made it an even bigger event for her family as it honors her brother's legacy.



"We have a cousin in Wisconsin that's going to walk," she states. "We have another one up in Baxter that's going to walk, and we have some friends in Nebraska who are going to walk, who normally can't get to the Twin Cities for the actual walk."



Participants also are reminded to follow proper social distancing guidelines recommended by public health officials.