Newscasts

Free COVID-19 Symptom Checker Now Available Online

A new online COVID-19 symptom checker tool may help patients decide on their next course of action. (Wavebreak/iStockophoto)
May 12, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you're feeling ill, there's a new symptom tracker tool from UnitedHealthcare available online to help you figure out if you might have COVID-19.

The free COVID symptom checker, available at uhc.com, will be updated as CDC guidelines evolve. Dr. Ty Sullivan, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare of Indiana/Kentucky, said the first set of questions lists the most common symptoms.

"Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and sore throat would be the initial questions that an individual would get on the website," Sullivan said. "Follow-up questions would include symptom severity as well as duration."

The site is free for anyone and is not limited to UnitedHealthcare members. The tool can make a range of recommendations - from urging people to self-quarantine or make an appointment for a telehealth visit, to encouraging them to go to urgent care or head to the ER.

Sullivan said the site also asks about people's risk factors and can direct them to the nearest testing center.

"If there is any lingering concern on the individual's part, by all means, please contact your physician," he said. "Because the tool is not meant to replace the advice of the provider."

The symptom checker also is designed to efficiently answer people's questions from home, minimizing the risk of exposure for health workers and patients by cutting down on in-person visits to the doctor's office.

Disclosure: United Healthcare - IN, KY Region contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - IN

 
