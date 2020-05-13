 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- May 13, 2020 


House Democrats push a $3 trillion stimulus package - GOP Senate declares it dead on arrival; and COVID-19 risks for farm workers.

2020Talks - May 13, 2020 


The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three subpoenas of President Trump's tax returns. And there were two special elections, in CA-25 and WI-07, plus statewide primaries in Nebraska yesterday.

MD Lawmakers Urged to Quash Veto of Nation’s First Drug-Pricing Board

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill that would have funded the nation's first prescription-drug affordability board. (Adobe stock)
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill that would have funded the nation's first prescription-drug affordability board. (Adobe stock)
May 12, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan refused to sign a measure to fund the state's new Prescription Drug Affordability board last week, health care reform groups now are urging the General Assembly to override the veto.

The first-in-the-nation board was established last year by lawmakers to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, an effort even more important now during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vinny DeMarco, president of the Maryland Citizen's Health Initiative. He said he's disappointed by the veto of a bill that provides a loan that will be repaid through an assessment of drug companies.

"It is just completely baffling that Gov. Hogan would veto a bill which would pay back the state money and fund a really smart way to make prescription drugs more affordable," DeMarco said. "It seems he's taking the side of prescription-drug corporations against people who need their prescription drugs."

In a letter to General Assembly leaders, Hogan called the bill, and other revenue-raising bills he vetoed, "misguided," claiming they would raise taxes and fees on Marylanders, which would be "unconscionable" in the midst of a global pandemic and economic crash.

But DeMarco said Senate Bill 669 and House Bill 1095 would ultimately help folks save money. The bills would raise up to $2 million to fund the board through minimal fees from drug manufacturers and insurers of about $1,000 each, which he says they easily can afford.

He pointed out that the board will then use the money to hire researchers to investigate why drug prices have skyrocketed in an effort to bring them down.

"Twenty-five percent of Marylanders can't afford the prescription drugs they need. They have to choose between their drugs and their rent or their kids' college or so many other things," he said. "It makes no sense at a time when drug corporations spend a lot more on advertising than they do on research."

The Senate bill passed unanimously and the House bill was approved in a partisan vote - 98 Democrats to 36 Republicans. DeMarco is hopeful that when the General Assembly comes back into session, even if it's next January, an override will have full backing.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020