 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- May 13, 2020 


House Democrats push a $3 trillion stimulus package - GOP Senate declares it dead on arrival; and COVID-19 risks for farm workers.

2020Talks - May 13, 2020 


The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three subpoenas of President Trump's tax returns. And there were two special elections, in CA-25 and WI-07, plus statewide primaries in Nebraska yesterday.

Coalition: MN Needs Bonding Bill for Water Infrastructure

The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Minnesota needs to spend more than $7 billion over the next 20 years in water infrastructure upgrades to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act. (Adobe Stock)
The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Minnesota needs to spend more than $7 billion over the next 20 years in water infrastructure upgrades to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act. (Adobe Stock)
May 12, 2020

TWO HARBORS, Minn. -- More than two dozen business, labor and environmental groups have joined elected leaders in calling for new spending to upgrade Minnesota's water infrastructure. The "Fix the Pipes" coalition wants the state Legislature to approve at least $300 million in bonding to fund projects across the state.

Republican Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester is backing the coalition. He said in Greater Minnesota, many towns simply lack the revenue to repair or replace things such as wastewater treatment plants.

"We've got a lot of communities full of retired people, Social Security, they don't have a lot of tax base, and yet are faced with $20 million, $30 million, $40 million investment in their wastewater treatment plants," Senjem said. "Where are they going to go?"

The Legislature must adjourn its current session by next Monday, May 18. But supporters say the bonding bill could be considered in a special session.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has said his Republican caucus would block a bonding bill until DFL Gov. Tim Walz gives up his peacetime emergency powers during the state's response to the pandemic. Legislative rules require a three-fifths majority for approval of a bonding package.

Senjem said his fellow Republicans, along with Democrats from across the aisle, need to put aside any partisanship when it comes to bonding.

Luke Heikkila is superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant in Two Harbors. He said the current facility is 65 years old and falls short of meeting clean-water standards.

"Cities like Two Harbors aren't looking for a handout. We are willing to pay our fair share," Heikklia said. "With a population so small, we absolutely need help from the state to make this reality."

Coalition members say these public construction projects would put more than 7,000 people to work at a time when many Minnesotans have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020