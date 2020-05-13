 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- May 13, 2020 


House Democrats push a $3 trillion stimulus package - GOP Senate declares it dead on arrival; and COVID-19 risks for farm workers.

2020Talks - May 13, 2020 


The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for three subpoenas of President Trump's tax returns. And there were two special elections, in CA-25 and WI-07, plus statewide primaries in Nebraska yesterday.

Senior Advocates Ask Ricketts to Report Nursing Homes with COVID-19

Nebraska is one of 13 states with at least 50% of deaths from COVID-19 connected to nursing homes. (U.S. Army Reserves)
Nebraska is one of 13 states with at least 50% of deaths from COVID-19 connected to nursing homes. (U.S. Army Reserves)
May 13, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. -- AARP Nebraska is urging Gov. Pete Ricketts to release the names of nursing homes and assisted-living communities with confirmed COVID-19 cases among their residents and staff.

AARP Nebraska state director Todd Stubbendieck said residents and families deserve to have this information for their own health decisions, as they consider possible next steps and interventions for family members.

"The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 62% of COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska are related to long-term care facilities; that's the fourth-highest rate in the nation," he said. "It's good to be in the top five usually, but this is not a top five ranking that we want."

He said a second letter has been sent this week to Ricketts, following up on an April 24 request for greater transparency during the pandemic. AARP isn't asking for the disclosure of any private patient information. The governor has said he won't release the names of facilities, but will provide aggregate statistics for cases across the state.

Facilities caring for older Americans have become ground zero in the struggle to contain COVID-19, and Stubbendieck said many states are posting facilities impacted on health department websites. He said transparency is critical for ensuring the health of both residents and staff.

"I think there's also a public health part of this," he said. "How do we make decisions based on what's happening where, if we don't have the 'what's happening where' part of this, and we don't know where these cases exist?"

He said residents of nursing homes and assisted-living communities are sheltering in place at what is their home, minimizing their public contact and unable to have visitors. But they continue to face higher death rates.

The letter is online at states.aarp.org, and the Kaiser brief is at kff.org.

Disclosure: AARP Nebraska contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020