 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 14, 2020 


Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Tony Evers extended stay-at-home orders; and teachers call on feds to increase pandemic funding.

2020Talks - May 14, 2020 


Four "faithless" electors took their cases to the U.S. Supreme Court yesterday. And even after the largest voting rights expansion in a long time, many returning citizens aren't sure whether they're eligible, though a federal judge is likely to rule in their favor.

COVID-19: Educators Want More Federal Dollars for Public Schools

The CARES Act provided $13.5 billion to the nation's public education system, but educators say a larger installment for public school systems is needed. (Lihuihuiycg/Pixabay)
The CARES Act provided $13.5 billion to the nation's public education system, but educators say a larger installment for public school systems is needed. (Lihuihuiycg/Pixabay)
May 14, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - School teachers in New Mexico are calling on the federal government to step up funding for state and local governments due to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that budget shortfalls could force layoffs of teachers and other essential school workers.

Stephanie Ly, president of the American Federation of Teachers in New Mexico, says now it's nurses, but come fall, it will be teachers on the front lines of the pandemic.

She says harm to school districts because of the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 can be alleviated by increased federal funding.

"New Mexico cannot handle an economic aftermath of this coronavirus alone," she states. "We need the federal government to come in and give us assistance to ensure that the entire state of New Mexico is OK."

Ly notes it isn't only teachers, but also custodians, food service workers and support personnel who make sure schools operate day-to-day and contribute to New Mexico's economy.

State lawmakers are expected to convene a special session to address the economic fallout of the health crisis and consider whether funding cuts will be necessary to balance the budget.

New Mexico's public education system often ranks 50th in the nation, but cash-strapped schools have seen relief in the past two years.

State lawmakers provided a salary increase for teachers and school administrators, and created a new early education department.

Ly says public education goals could be set back if state budget projections drop significantly, as is currently expected.

"But if we had to get a cut -- say a 20% cut to our state revenue, which funds most of our schools -- it would be devastating," she states.

Because 80% of New Mexico is rural and high-poverty, significant funds were spent to allow students to continue their education through distance-learning during the pandemic, by creating Internet hot spots and purchasing electronic notebooks.

Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020