 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 22, 2020 


Updates on possible COVID-19 vaccines, telemedicine advances, and students' educational rights while schools are closed.

2020Talks - May 22, 2020 


Today's the deadline for Hawaii's party-run Democratic presidential primary. President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden both turn their attention toward swing states. And over 1,000 Justice Dept. alumni demand an independent review of AG Bill Barr's request to drop charges against Michael Flynn.

Florida Faith Leaders See Hope in Face of COVID-19

Pope Francis's environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, was published in June 2015. The document, aimed at spurring global citizens to adopt more sustainable practices, is still a subject of discussion today. (reenablack/Pixabay)
Pope Francis's environmental encyclical, Laudato Si, was published in June 2015. The document, aimed at spurring global citizens to adopt more sustainable practices, is still a subject of discussion today. (reenablack/Pixabay)
May 22, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. - Despite all the losses, challenges and restrictions brought on by the coronavirus, some faith leaders are leaning in to help find solutions to common problems. In honor of Pope Francis' historic papal document about the environment, Catholic and evangelical clergy have gathered online to discuss ways to overcome climate change and disease outbreaks.

In Florida, Dr. Joel Hunter is a retired senior pastor of megachurch "Northland, A Church Distributed" in Longwood. He participated in the forum organized by the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg, and says he came away with some positive ideas.

"This is challenging churches to become healthier, more hopeful, and to reengage the command of Jesus when he said, 'Go ye into all the world,'" says Hunter. "So, they're kind of exciting."

The pope's encyclical called for dialogue among religions on protecting the environment and helping the poor. The virtual meeting, which also included an infectious disease specialist, focused on ways the Christian community can work together to reach those goals.

Hunter is also the chairman of the Community Resource Network, an agency that helps homeless families, and says he's thankful for those who've stepped up to help the vulnerable homeless population throughout the pandemic.

"To provide for people who are coming in, there's lots of churches doing community work now and they've kind-of redoubled their efforts of service," says Hunter. "So, overall it really touches your heart, you know, at a time of national crisis how people come together."

Hunter adds many people are coming together online. He says he's hearing from pastors trying to figure out how to sustain an uptick of potential new parishioners who are logging into church services being held online. He thinks by forcing people to think outside the box, the current crisis could lead to a lot of good in the future.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020