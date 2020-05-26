 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 26, 2020 


University of California gets high marks for shelving standardized test scores during the pandemic; and the work-from-home trend could be a boon for people with disabilities.

2020Talks - May 26, 2020 


Monday was Memorial Day. More than 100,000 people in the five major U.S. territories are military veterans, but can't vote for commander-in-chief. Plus, Puerto Rico has a statehood referendum this November.

Deadline to Vote is Today; County Clerks Prep for Pandemic Voting

More Americans will likely be voting by mail in the 2020 elections. (Adobe Stock)
More Americans will likely be voting by mail in the 2020 elections. (Adobe Stock)
May 26, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Today is the last day Kentuckians can register to vote, and county clerks across the state are preparing for a voting process that will be different from years past.

The 2020 primary election will be held on June 23. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said Kentuckians can vote three ways: by mail, by appointment in person, and through limited in-person voting on election day.

Blevins said requesting a mail-in ballot is the easiest and safest way to vote, given the public health risks posed by the coronavirus. And he added the mail-in ballot includes return postage paid by the state.

"There's really no excuse for people not to order their ballots online, get it mailed to their house," Blevins said. "In the comfort and luxury of their kitchen, they can complete their ballot, put the package back together, and then drop it in the mail for free."

You can register to vote online and request a ballot by mail at govoteky.com. June 15 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.

Blevins added that in Fayette County, there will be one large venue open as a polling location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day where people can cast their ballot in person. He also said beginning June 8, some individuals may vote in person, by appointment, at a to-be-determined location.

"That location is intended to be for disabled citizens who want to vote independently and need one of our special devices to help accomplish that," he said.

Blevins said he hopes the majority of people will choose to vote by mail.

"We don't want to be like Wisconsin, who went ahead and held in-person voting and then had a huge spike in their positive cases of COVID-19," he said.

Kentucky's June 23 primary includes elections for the U.S. Senate seat, state legislative seats and some local governing bodies. For more information, visit KentuckyElection.org.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020