Deadline to Vote is Today; County Clerks Prep for Pandemic Voting

More Americans will likely be voting by mail in the 2020 elections. (Adobe Stock)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Today is the last day Kentuckians can register to vote, and county clerks across the state are preparing for a voting process that will be different from years past.



The 2020 primary election will be held on June 23. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said Kentuckians can vote three ways: by mail, by appointment in person, and through limited in-person voting on election day.



Blevins said requesting a mail-in ballot is the easiest and safest way to vote, given the public health risks posed by the coronavirus. And he added the mail-in ballot includes return postage paid by the state.



"There's really no excuse for people not to order their ballots online, get it mailed to their house," Blevins said. "In the comfort and luxury of their kitchen, they can complete their ballot, put the package back together, and then drop it in the mail for free."



You can register to vote online and request a ballot by mail at govoteky.com. June 15 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot.



Blevins added that in Fayette County, there will be one large venue open as a polling location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on election day where people can cast their ballot in person. He also said beginning June 8, some individuals may vote in person, by appointment, at a to-be-determined location.



"That location is intended to be for disabled citizens who want to vote independently and need one of our special devices to help accomplish that," he said.



Blevins said he hopes the majority of people will choose to vote by mail.



"We don't want to be like Wisconsin, who went ahead and held in-person voting and then had a huge spike in their positive cases of COVID-19," he said.



Kentucky's June 23 primary includes elections for the U.S. Senate seat, state legislative seats and some local governing bodies. For more information, visit KentuckyElection.org.