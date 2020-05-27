 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2020 


Four Minneapolis police officers fired following the death of a black man; and a federal lawsuit claims New Yorkers with disabilities excluded from expanded absentee ballot plan.

2020Talks - May 27, 2020 


Republican governors in Georgia and Florida offer their states as alternatives to North Carolina, after President Trump expresses impatience about talks of a more limited Republican National Convention because of the pandemic.

Economic Recovery Could Take Cue from Depression-Era Program

The original Civilian Conservation Corps helped with projects such as the one at the Mississippi River headwaters in Minnesota. Supporters say reviving the CCC could put many unemployed people back to work. (Adobe Stock)
The original Civilian Conservation Corps helped with projects such as the one at the Mississippi River headwaters in Minnesota. Supporters say reviving the CCC could put many unemployed people back to work. (Adobe Stock)
May 27, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jobless rates have soared in Minnesota and across the country as a result of the pandemic, and conservation groups say bringing back a public works program from the Great Depression might ease some of the economic pain in 2020 and beyond.

The National Wildlife Federation says Congress should create a new Civilian Conservation Corps to address overdue maintenance issues at public parks and on public lands. Brad Gausman, executive director of the Minnesota Conservation Federation, said opportunities are endless to pay younger adults to fan out across the region for these projects.

"We have four different watersheds that leave our state," he said, "and so doing things like helping to lessen stream erosion; going into our state parks, you know, there's a backlog of work that needs to be done."

He noted that the original program, which ran from 1933 to 1942, helped with reforestation in northern Minnesota following the logging boom, and with dam-building at Itasca State Park. The state's unemployment rate has topped 8%, and Gausman said younger adults who could easily transition to this type of work could get new projects off the ground.

The pandemic also has created a budget deficit of more than $2 billion for Minnesota as the state faces declining revenues. Collin O'Mara, president and chief executive of the National Wildlife Federation, said these are jobs that could provide an economic spark to communities across the region.

"You can put people to work, you can expand their opportunities, you can make communities more resilient, you can help the outdoor economy," he said. "It puts a ton of folks to work in urban centers; it puts a ton of folks to work in rural areas."

He said these workers also could help with projects to restore natural habitats for the more than 300 endangered species in Minnesota, and to stop the growing threat of aquatic invasive species in waterways.

More information is online at nytimes.com.

Disclosure: National Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Salmon Recovery and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020