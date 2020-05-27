ACLU: Mpls. Incident Should Renew Calls for Humanity in Policing

Monday night's death of a black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer follows a handful of high-profile, police-related deaths in the Twin Cities in recent years. (Adobe Stock)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following the death of a black man Monday night. The American Civil Liberties Union says it points to the lack of humanity by some in law enforcement.



The death of George Floyd, who screamed, "I can't breathe" while a white Minneapolis officer held his knee over Floyd's neck for several minutes, was captured on video and drew swift condemnation.



John Gordon, executive director of the ACLU of Minnesota, said the public can't judge all police officers based on what happened. However, he said he thinks there's still a gap in ensuring that all those who patrol the streets have a sense of empathy.



"It is especially hard to watch that video and conclude that the officer was looking at Mr. Floyd as another human being," Gordon said.



None of the four officers in question has been formally identified, and the president of the Minneapolis police union has urged the public not to jump to conclusions during the investigation, which now includes the FBI. Some elected leaders in Minnesota have expressed outrage over Floyd's death, including Gov. Tim Walz, who said he wants answers and vowed to seek justice.



Similar high-profile incidents in recent years have prompted some police departments to put greater focus on deescalation tactics, along with other reforms, but Gordon said that's only part of the solution.



"It isn't so much officers needing to memorize more of the Bill of Rights, or be able to quote from the Fourth Amendment or the Eighth Amendment," he said. "It is more a question of appreciating the humanity of other people."



Those who say that Floyd's death was racially motivated have criticized the other officers involved for not intervening on his behalf.