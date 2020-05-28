 
Time to Get Those Ballots In

Mail-in ballots must be delivered to a county election bureau by 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Scott Van Blarcom/Adobe Stock)
May 28, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The primary election is just days away so those mail-in ballots need to reach your county election bureau by Tuesday to be counted.

More than 1 million Pennsylvanians requested mail-in ballots for the primary that will select candidates for state and federal offices.

Jan Jarrett, executive director of the advocacy group Better Pennsylvania, says it's very important to follow the directions on the voting package carefully, make your selections on both sides of the ballot, seal the ballot in the smaller envelope and then put that in the larger of the two envelopes.

"Make sure, then, to sign the back of that with your name and address," she stresses. "You do all of that and stick it back in the mail and do that today if you haven't already done it."

Ballots must be received at the county election bureau by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.

Jarrett says mailing the ballot in at the last minute may not be the best way to make sure your vote is counted.

"If you're worried that the Post Office won't get the mail back by the deadline, you can take it to the County Bureau of Elections and turn it in there," she states. "You must do that in person. Nobody else can take it for you."

Jarrett adds that because of the high demand for mail-in ballots that must be hand counted, it may take a little longer than usual to tally the results.

And Jarrett points out that there are more offices at stake than the presidential contenders and congressional representatives.

"Also it's a primary election for our representatives and state senators in the State House in Harrisburg," she states. "So, it's a very important election and it's a very easy thing to do."

Voters also will be able to mail in their ballots for the general election in November. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot for that election will be Oct. 27.

Disclosure: Better Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
