 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 28, 2020 


A grim milestone as U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 100,000; and 'housing justice' advocates fear folks who lost their jobs could lose their homes.

2020Talks - May 28, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden condemns recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as yet another deadly encounter between police and an unarmed Black man. He did so before a virtual talk with PA Gov. Tom Wolf, ahead of next Tuesday's eight primaries.

COVID-19 Calls Take Over Concerns at Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline

The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline has seen a 17% increase in calls related to social isolation and loneliness since mid-March. (Kimmo Räisänen/Flickr)
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline has seen a 17% increase in calls related to social isolation and loneliness since mid-March. (Kimmo Räisänen/Flickr)
May 28, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is stepping up to support folks under greater stress from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee Flinn, the hotline's director, says call volume has been the same since February -- about 1,000 calls per month -- but concerns related to COVID-19 are taking over most calls.

"An increase in anxiety, loneliness, interpersonal conflicts have increased -- and that includes reports of domestic violence -- and, of course, we've also been hearing more reports of stress related to job loss," she states.

Flinn says the hotline, which also performs crisis intervention, has seen a 25% increase in referrals from emergency rooms and crisis centers as well. She says the hotline is working with a skeleton crew -- about 90 highly trained volunteers were sent home in mid-March to prevent the spread of the virus.

Flinn says the volunteers at home are wishing they could be back on the job.

"Although it's an incredibly stressful time, it's a time where more than ever they want to serve in that role and help their fellow Idahoans," she states.

Flinn says stressors such as anxiety, job loss and interpersonal conflict existed before COVID-19.

"What makes it more difficult now is that the pandemic is adding to a lot of the real-life difficulties that a lot of Idahoans already feel and are already struggling with," she explains.

Flinn says people don't have to feel suicidal to call the hotline. They can call for help with crisis intervention. The number is 208-398-HELP.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020