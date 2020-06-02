 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2020 


President Trump berates governors as 'weak' amid growing racial unrest; an interfaith group sees a link between protests and climate change.

2020Talks - June 2, 2020 


Eight states plus Washington DC have primaries today, even as cities determine how to move forward in the wake of massive protests nationwide; President Trump says he'll deploy active US troops to quell them.

WI Supreme Court to Hear Controversial 'Voter Purge' Case

The so-called "voter purge" case in Wisconsin is being watched nationally because the state is considered a toss-up in the presidential election. (Adobe Stock)
The so-called "voter purge" case in Wisconsin is being watched nationally because the state is considered a toss-up in the presidential election. (Adobe Stock)
June 2, 2020

MADISON, Wis. -- The issue of whether nearly 130,000 Wisconsin residents should be removed from the voter rolls has resurfaced, as the state Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case.

The controversy arose after state election officials sent letters to residents who had possibly moved, to confirm whether they had a new address. Election Commission policy gives recipients until 2021 to respond or risk losing their voter registration status. But a conservative group took legal action, claiming the response window should only be 30 days.

Bruce Colburn is executive director of Souls to the Polls-Milwaukee, a voting-rights group. He said this type of action has had a negative impact on voters in the past.

"Many examples where they had the wrong information about the person, where the information was that the person had moved within the area, which means that they shouldn't be purged," Colburn said.

Colburn accused the conservative-leaning court of taking an overtly political stance in a state where President Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hilary Clinton in 2016.

In a split-vote this year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court had declined to hear the case. Supporters of the shorter response window say it could prevent voter fraud, and their argument is backed by state law, not the commission's policy.

Colburn said the timing is especially troubling for minority voters, who have consistently encountered access issues in elections.

"In the central city, again, where there's confusion sometimes over dates and where people are living and that sort of thing; so, again, it always goes to the people who have the least ability to defend themselves," he said.

The court has scheduled a 60-day window to hear arguments in the case. It's unclear yet whether the high court will make a decision before the November election.

Support for this reporting comes from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020