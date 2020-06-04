 
Massachusetts 20th in Nation on Rate of Response to Census

Massachusetts is 13th in the country in getting people to fill out the census online, and 20th for overall responses. (Driftwood/Adobestock)
June 4, 2020

BOSTON -- Two months after the launch of the 2020 Census, 37% of Massachusetts households still haven't filled out their forms.

The Bay State's overall response rate ranks 20th in the nation.

Many local groups are helping raise awareness because the census is used to divvy up federal funds.

Pam Nourse, executive director of the Federation for Children with Special Needs, says her group has put up a series of ads in bus shelters.

"It's particularly important that children with special needs are counted so they can benefit from federally funded services like education, transportation, housing," she stresses.

In 2010, more than 20,000 Massachusetts children younger than age 5 were left out of the count.

Go online at census.gov to fill out the forms or get the number to call to do the survey over the phone.

Last week, census workers began leaving paper forms at homes that have not yet submitted the 10 question census.

Tammy Mello, executive director of the Children's League of Massachusetts, says certain communities tend to be under-counted because many people don't want to give out their personal information.

"In the political climate in which we live, immigrant and refugee populations, LGBTQ folks, and really anyone who doesn't trust the government is going to be hesitant to report," she states.

Judy Zaunbrecher, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, says her group reassures people that their privacy will be respected.

"It is not shared outside of the Census Bureau with other federal agencies," she stresses. "It is not shared with landlords, not shared with local government, et. cetera, so we do emphasize the confidentiality. "

Census workers who divulge anyone's personal information risk up to 5 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MA

 
