 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2020 


Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face criminal charges; faith leaders call for action against racial injustice.

2020Talks - June 4, 2020 


The 2020 Census, delayed because of the new coronavirus, is ramping back up to provide an accurate count so, among other things, states can redraw districts for 2021 and 2022. Plus, national figures across the country decry President Trump's response to protests.

More Diverse Voices Urged for ND to Address Racial Gaps

A national group that monitors state legislatures says North Dakota is among the states with very little diversity in elected officials. (Adobe Stock)
A national group that monitors state legislatures says North Dakota is among the states with very little diversity in elected officials. (Adobe Stock)
June 4, 2020

FARGO, N.D. -- Those demanding systemic change in North Dakota say more diversity in state government would be a good place to start.

The calls are growing louder in light of protests across the globe. Fargo is among the cities where demonstrations have been held in response to the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Tawny Cale is board secretary of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition and a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. She says in fighting for the state's Native American population and other racial groups, they often have to play defense.

"We put in a lot of work to be proactive, but we end up being reactive," she states.

Cale says electing more minorities can help elevate discussions surrounding race and taking action that can better the lives of those who aren't seeing their basic rights being met.

According to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures, 99% of state lawmakers in North Dakota are white, while only 1% are Native American.

The report also says only 20% of the state legislature is comprised of women.

Richard Rockefeller, vice chair of the coalition, says he hopes policy makers take notice of the lack of diversity.

"That's how we will impact change in this state, is when all voices are heard and present at the table," he states. "And there are not enough people of color being welcomed at those tables. "

The coalition says the state's history of claims of voter suppression of Native Americans is a major barrier. Advocates say poverty and education gaps are other areas where systemic change is needed in North Dakota.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020