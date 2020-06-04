 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 4, 2020 


Four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face criminal charges; faith leaders call for action against racial injustice.

2020Talks - June 4, 2020 


The 2020 Census, delayed because of the new coronavirus, is ramping back up to provide an accurate count so, among other things, states can redraw districts for 2021 and 2022. Plus, national figures across the country decry President Trump's response to protests.

Marchers Mark Yakima Warehouse Packer's Death to COVID-19

Workers are on strike at four of the six fruit packing warehouses in Yakima Valley. (Shauri Tello)
Workers are on strike at four of the six fruit packing warehouses in Yakima Valley. (Shauri Tello)
June 4, 2020

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Workers in Yakima's fruit packing warehouses are mourning the loss of a colleague to COVID-19.

The virus has hit Yakima County hard, prompting workers at six fruit companies to strike for better conditions over the past few weeks.

David Cruz, who worked at Allan Brothers Fruit for 12 years, died on Sunday.

Edgar Franks is political director of Familias Unidas Por La Justicia, which is organizing workers in the area. He says workers were excited to strike a deal with Allan Brothers last week.

"To find out a couple days later that one of their co-workers had passed away, I think, is what's leading for the workers to really fight harder for better protections," he states.

On Wednesday, workers mourning Cruz's death marched to the Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Health offices in Yakima and then to two fruit packing warehouses in the area.

The Department of Labor and Industries and Gov. Jay Inslee's office released rules last week for the agriculture industry requiring face masks, more hand washing stations and other safety precautions for workers.

But Franks says those rules haven't come quickly enough.

"By the time those rules were already released, the damage has already been done and the implementation of the rule and the enforcement is going to be critical now to really be monitoring and making sure those rules are followed and enforced," he states.

Franks says workers don't feel safe on the job and want more protections from the state.

"Protecting worker health should be their top priority and, for the time being, that's not how the workers feel -- that that's not being done adequately," he stresses.

Franks notes workers at four of the six fruit companies still are on strike.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020