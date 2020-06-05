 
Monetary Donations Urged for Food Shelves Helping Mpls. Recover

Thousands of bags of food and other supplies have been donated to Twin Cities communities that saw heavy business damage during the George Floyd protests. (LittleLioness6/Twitter)
June 5, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS - Parts of the Twin Cities deeply affected by the George Floyd protests continue to see waves of donations as they work to recover from damage to businesses. One local hunger-fighting group says donating money will help these residents most in the long run.

Images of large food donations have been shared across social media as volunteers help struggling communities that lost key options for food and other services.

Annie Nelson Stanoch, a consultant for Hunger Solutions Minnesota, says the outpouring of support is heartwarming, but monetary donations will have an even greater impact.

"Rebuilding is going to take a long time that people are going to continue to be without some of those basic resources," says Stanoch. "So, the monetary donations to food shelves are really going to help sustain kind of the longer term needs as people rebuild."

She says food shelves can use the money to purchase more refrigeration capacity for perishable items. They also have a good idea of inventory needs.

Residents in these areas already had a lack of consumer options before the protests, some of which saw destruction of neighborhood grocery stores and gas stations. Nelson Stanoch says food insecurity in these areas was already high as a ripple effect of COVID-19.

Hunger Solutions is helping community food shelves with distribution of all the extra supplies being dropped off. As for monetary donations, Nelson Stanoch says they'll use the same formula as they do for the state grants the organization helps to facilitate each year.

She adds the strong response by the region is mirrored by the strength of these neighborhoods and their residents.

"It's a resilient community that has come together," says Stanoch. "I mean, everything from the residents to people outside."

On its website, Hunger Solutions has a donations page specifically for areas that experienced heavy losses as a result of the protests.

Disclosure: Hunger Solutions Minnesota contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
