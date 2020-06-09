Pop-Up Signature Events Planned for "Fair Tax" Ballot Initiative

Colorado currently ranks last in the nation in teacher wage competitiveness, spending $2,800 less per student than the national average. (USAF)

DENVER -- The COVID-19 pandemic has made collecting signatures for ballot measures a lot trickier. But one coalition effort to convince Colorado voters to approve a dedicated revenue stream for schools and other public needs is launching dozens of pop-up stations across the state this Saturday.



Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center, said Initiative 271 would raise taxes on Coloradans earning above $250,000 a year, but cut taxes for everyone else.



"Even before the pandemic, we were anemically funding major public priorities like schools and roads and health care," Wasserman said. "And it just so happens that by making the tax code fairer, we can actually fund the public priorities that every Coloradan relies on in the state."



Wasserman said low- and middle-income Coloradans pay a substantially larger percentage of their income in taxes - through income, sales and property taxes - than the top 5% of earners. Initiative 271 is projected to generate up to $2 billion each year.



Proponents behind a competing initiative say cutting taxes by a fraction of a percent for all earners regardless of income level will boost the economy by encouraging investment and job creation. Wasserman pointed to similar tax cuts passed in Kansas in 2012, which Gov. Sam Brownback compared with policies popularized by President Ronald Reagan. In less than five years, spending on roads and education plummeted because of dramatic losses in revenue.



Wasserman said it's possible to cut taxes for 95% of Coloradans and increase revenue at the same time; he said the top 5% will just need to contribute a little more.



"What we've seen over the last 30 years in this country is that trickle-down economics doesn't work," he said. "We have seen income inequality get larger over that 30-year period, as tax rates for the wealthy have gone down."



Initiative 271 would create a graduated tax rate, instead of the current flat rate of 4.6%. Residents earning $1 million a year or more would see their rate increase to nearly 9%. Rates for people earning less than $250,000 a year would drop by a fraction of 1%.