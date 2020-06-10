23,000 Ohioans Told to Return Unemployment Payments

Lisa Gadek of Columbus is among the 1.2 million Ohioans who filed for unemployment between March 15 and March 30. She still has not received a payment. (Lucia Walinchus)

By Cid Standifer

Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann Kuhlman

Reporting for the Eye on Ohio, the Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism-Ohio News Connection Collaboration



Marnie Behan got a surprising message last month from Ohio's Department of Jobs and Family Services about her ongoing unemployment payments. Instead of sending her next unemployment payment, they said she needed to pay the Department.



The bill was almost $3,000. She had 45 days to repay it, or the case would be sent to the Ohio Attorney General.



Since March 15, new claims have inundated the unemployment system at a level not seen since The Great Depression. People waited weeks and months to have their claims processed and money disbursed. And an increasing number are being ordered to give it all back. According to ODJFS, since March 15, 23,597 people have accounts listed as overpaid for reasons other than fraud -- about 3.5% of the people who have received benefits.



The department didn't accuse Behan of lying on her application. The notice officially said it was "non-fraud." In fact, after the governor ordered all restaurants to close and she lost her job at Buffalo Wild Wings, she had spent weeks arguing to the department that she qualified for payments.



The department had initially ruled that the amount of money she made at the restaurant was too little to qualify for unemployment. She appealed, arguing that if they only counted the weeks she was employed, instead of dividing her income over the whole year, she met the threshold. Finally, the department came around to her way of thinking. She received an approval notice and started getting weekly payments.



It seemed now they had changed their minds. The department declined to comment on her individual case.



"I almost cried," she said. "I was like, I can't do this. I fought so long just to get approved in the first place. And it took over a month. I thought I was never going to get paid."



In the first quarter of 2020, ODJFS had 7,527 non-fraud overpayment cases and 1,347 fraud cases. Between March 15 and May 30, 1,292,413 Ohioans applied for unemployment insurance - as many as applied over the previous three years combined. By May 23, about half of those people had received their first payment.

