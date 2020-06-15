Peaceful Protests Demanding Racial Justice Take Center Stage in MN

One of the many images and messages supporting calls for police reform and other systemic change that were written around the band shell in Hudson, Wis., over the weekend. (Mike Moen)

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- It's been nearly two weeks since Minneapolis and St. Paul saw waves of unrest - some destructive - in response to the police killing of George Floyd. But peaceful protests that coincided with the chaos have carried on with repeated demands for racial justice.



Immediately following Floyd's death, the nation focused on the burning buildings and looting in the Twin Cities. Many activists say that overshadowed their calls for police to be held accountable for violence against black people.



Those peaceful protests have continued, including demonstrations in suburban areas.



"We want justice for Emmett Till! We want justice for Emmett Till!" Those gathered cried at one protest.



Deborah Watts, co-founder and executive director of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, lead the chant at a gathering in Plymouth. The crowd demanded justice for Till, who was the victim of a lynching in Mississippi in 1955. Civil-rights experts have drawn comparisons between the response to his murder and the aftermath of Floyd's death.



A large crowd marched through the Shoreview-area over the weekend in another peaceful event. Across the border in Wisconsin, groups gathered to write messages in chalk in front of the Hudson band shell along the St. Croix River.



Watts and her group are calling on Congress to approve an anti-lynching bill, which was passed by the House and has since been held up in the Senate. While speaking in Minnesota, Watts noted how society is taking notice of the movement calling for systemic change.



"Men, women, whites, blacks - people of all races, all faith backgrounds, standing up - just as they did in 1955," she said.



Over the past couple of weeks, other peaceful demonstrations have been held in Greater Minnesota and in parts of the Dakotas and Iowa as well. Activists are amplifying their calls as Minnesota lawmakers debate police reforms during their special legislative session.