 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 18, 2020 


Students in New York City call for school safety duties to be taken from NYPD; Bolton book says Trump sought reelection help from China and Turkey.

2020Talks - June 18, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the tragic mass shooting at historic Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Iowa Governor says she'll sign an executive order to restore the right to vote for Iowans with past felony convictions. Plus, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes announcements about political speech on the platform.

As Cost Soars, Senate Passes Maintenance Funding on Public Lands

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest has a $141 million maintenance backlog. (Greg Tensmeyer/U.S. Forest Service)
The Idaho Panhandle National Forest has a $141 million maintenance backlog. (Greg Tensmeyer/U.S. Forest Service)
June 18, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- The Senate has passed a bill to address the deep backlog of maintenance on the country's public lands.

Idaho has the third largest maintenance backlog on national forest lands, with more than $500 million in needs.

Jonathan Oppenheimer, external relations director for the Idaho Conservation League, says the Great American Outdoors Act will provide $9.5 billion to public lands of all types over the next five years.

"It's going to go directly to improve access and restore the roads, trails, bridges and infrastructure and other facilities that all Americans benefit from," he states.

Oppenheimer says the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Idaho Panhandle national forests have the greatest forest backlogs in the country, at $144 million and $141 million, respectively.

The bill passed the Senate 73 to 25 on Wednesday, but both senators from Idaho -- Republicans James Risch and Mike Crapo -- voted against it.

The bill includes full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund as well, which provides access to public lands.

Risch and Crapo expressed concern this program doesn't have enough oversight.

However, Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho is co-sponsoring the House version of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Oppenheimer says Simpson has been a stalwart champion of the fund.

"He's introduced bills in the past and this really carries on a trend and a commitment from Rep. Simpson to ensure that we are maintaining and keeping up our public lands," Oppenheimer states.

Oppenheimer adds that offshore oil and gas royalties are the source of funding for this bill.

"It's not going to add additional dollars to the deficit, not going to put us in the hole as a country, and instead is coming from a dedicated account which has the dollars available," he points out.

President Donald Trump has said he will sign this bill if Congress passes it.

Disclosure: Idaho Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020