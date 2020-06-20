 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 19, 2020 


The nation's highest court blocks Trump efforts to end DACA; and faith leaders hope a massive action this weekend will offer some light in the darkness.

2020Talks - June 19, 2020 


It's Juneteenth, the 155th anniversary of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, learning they were free. And U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of DACA recipients, rejecting the Trump administration's attempt to repeal it.

New Online Platform Aims to Help Job-Seeking TN Teachers

While most Tennessee schools have shifted to online learning, teacher hiring is still key for the state's public schools, which serve nearly a million students.(Adobe Stock)
While most Tennessee schools have shifted to online learning, teacher hiring is still key for the state's public schools, which serve nearly a million students.(Adobe Stock)
June 19, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The coronavirus pandemic has altered the teacher recruitment and hiring process, and to help connect school districts with job seekers, the state has created an online platform to speed things up.

It's called the Tennessee Teacher Jobs Connection.

Commissioner Penny Schwinn with the state Department of Education says teachers now can submit their information online and have it sent directly to districts with openings. She says she hopes the platform will aid rural areas, which struggled to recruit educators even before the pandemic.

"We know in our rural communities it can be more challenging to find teachers, especially in those hard-to-staff positions of science, and math and special education," Schwinn states. "And so, when you think about making sure every child has access to an excellent education, if they don't have that critical teacher in the building, then our rural schools and communities are having to move teachers around."

Schwinn says all 147 districts in the state will receive submissions from job candidates on a weekly basis. Interested schools will then contact applicants directly to discuss opportunities and request more information.

Traditionally, Schwinn says, job-seekers had to search for schools with openings and travel to those locations, which is now a less likely option with social distancing requirements.

Teachers can bypass those steps using the Jobs Connection.

"It allows teachers to get their information to districts, and districts to know which teachers are available to make hiring a lot more efficient, especially in this digital and distance format," Schwinn points out.

Tennessee currently employs more than 65,000 public school teachers, and hires hundreds of new educators and staff each year.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020