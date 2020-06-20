 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 19, 2020 


The nation's highest court blocks Trump efforts to end DACA; and faith leaders hope a massive action this weekend will offer some light in the darkness.

2020Talks - June 19, 2020 


It's Juneteenth, the 155th anniversary of enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, learning they were free. And U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of DACA recipients, rejecting the Trump administration's attempt to repeal it.

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds DACA

U.S Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion rejecting the Trump administration's termination of DACA. (Diego Gomez/Adobe Stock)
U.S Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion rejecting the Trump administration's termination of DACA. (Diego Gomez/Adobe Stock)
June 19, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration from ending a program that protects almost 700,000 undocumented immigrants who arrived as children from deportation.

The five-to-four ruling, written by Chief Justice John Roberts, says the Department of Homeland Security failed to give a reasoned explanation for its actions, and had not addressed the hardship it would bring to the Dreamers protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

According Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy at the American Civil Liberties Union, many DACA recipients and their supporters had expected a different decision from the court.

"I couldn't be happier about this," says Flores. "And as an ally and as an advocate, I know the fight isn't over - but today, I will be celebrating."

The four conservative judges argued that DACA, which allows recipients go to school, work and get drivers' licenses, is illegal - and that no justification for terminating it should be required.

The majority opinion ruled against terminating DACA on procedural grounds, which leaves the door open for future action to end the program. It's a reminder, Flores says, that Congress needs to pass a longer-lasting solution.

"Any protections are temporary in nature because the only permanent protection for the undocumented community is a path to citizenship," says Flores.

The Obama administration created DACA in 2012 because Congress had not passed the Dream Act.

Flores points out that the American Dream and Promise Act, which lays out a path to citizenship, passed in the House last year. But the bill still has not been taken up by the Senate.

"So, this is an issue that's popular on both sides of the aisle," says Flores. "And we will be pushing to fight, and will not stop until a path to citizenship is signed into law."

Democrats in the Senate are calling on Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow the bill to come to the floor for a vote.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020