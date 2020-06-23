 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 23, 2020 


Postal workers are rallying for Save the Post Office Day; and Trump advance team members test positive for COVID-19 prior to Tulsa rally.

2020Talks - June 23, 2020 


NY and KY have primaries today; one race decides who will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. There are some concerns about logistics during COVID, but election officials are hopeful.

Census Workers to Begin Visiting Households

In-person census survey visits historically have helped boost participation among communities of color and other underrepresented groups. (Adobe Stock)
In-person census survey visits historically have helped boost participation among communities of color and other underrepresented groups. (Adobe Stock)
June 23, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Census workers will hit the ground in person next month, gearing up efforts to contact households that have not yet responded to the national survey.

Door-to-door visits will continue through the end of October, as the agency recently extended the response deadline to account for delays brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of the U.S. Census Bureau's Public Information Office Michael Cook says the agency has been in contact with local public health authorities, and has determined field staff will be able to conduct operations safely.

"So they aren't actually talking to individuals, they aren't touching individuals," says Cook. "They are dropping off a packet at the household and then leaving. So it's a contactless operation."

Cook says census employees will be required to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and will be provided with personal protective equipment. The census also has asked Congress to extend the December deadline for reporting survey results to the president.

As of the beginning of April, around 43% of Arkansas households have responded to the questionnaire.

Cook says the bureau still is looking for people to apply as census takers and organizers.

"We're now resuming those processes as we resume those field operations, so we encourage people to go to 2020census.gov/jobs for more information," says Cook.

He says households still can fill out the survey online by visiting 2020Census.gov or by phone at 844-330-202. According to data from the Census Bureau, so far around 60% of households - more than 90 million - have responded to the survey.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020