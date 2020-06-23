Idaho Workers Call on Leaders to Save Postal Service

Postal workers want members of Congress to help the U.S. Postal Service, as they have many other businesses impacted by the financial crisis from COVID-19. (MelissaMN/Adobe Stock)

BOISE, Idaho -- Postal workers are rallying across the country today for "Save the Post Office Day."



The U.S. Postal Service has struggled during the pandemic, projecting a $13 billion loss this year as a result of low mail volume. But the USPS was also left out of Congress's $2 trillion relief package passed in March.



James Correll, Idaho state president of the American Postal Workers Union, said workers continue to do their jobs despite the coronavirus.



"We go to work every day. We deliver every day, and we face that consequence. And we've got a lot of people that have caught the corona[virus]," Correll said. "We've had people that passed away. But we still go in every day, just for the public."



President Donald Trump threatened to veto the CARES Act if it provided relief to the Postal Service. He has been a proponent of privatizing it.



The American Postal Workers Union and other labor unions are calling on members of Congress to help the USPS out with financial support.



Correll said USPS is integral for mail delivery - including for other services such as UPS and FedEx - because the agency delivers even to the most rural communities. He said if it weren't for the post office, he'd have to drive 50 miles to get his mail.



"We've got to do something, because I live in a rural county. So, how am I supposed to get my mail if the post office is gone?" He said.



Correll said workers will be out in Idaho urging folks to support them. He'll be driving with other postal workers around Boise calling on people to save the Postal Service.