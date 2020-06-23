 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 23, 2020 


Postal workers are rallying for Save the Post Office Day; and Trump advance team members test positive for COVID-19 prior to Tulsa rally.

2020Talks - June 23, 2020 


NY and KY have primaries today; one race decides who will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. There are some concerns about logistics during COVID, but election officials are hopeful.

Idaho Workers Call on Leaders to Save Postal Service

Postal workers want members of Congress to help the U.S. Postal Service, as they have many other businesses impacted by the financial crisis from COVID-19. (MelissaMN/Adobe Stock)
Postal workers want members of Congress to help the U.S. Postal Service, as they have many other businesses impacted by the financial crisis from COVID-19. (MelissaMN/Adobe Stock)
June 23, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- Postal workers are rallying across the country today for "Save the Post Office Day."

The U.S. Postal Service has struggled during the pandemic, projecting a $13 billion loss this year as a result of low mail volume. But the USPS was also left out of Congress's $2 trillion relief package passed in March.

James Correll, Idaho state president of the American Postal Workers Union, said workers continue to do their jobs despite the coronavirus.

"We go to work every day. We deliver every day, and we face that consequence. And we've got a lot of people that have caught the corona[virus]," Correll said. "We've had people that passed away. But we still go in every day, just for the public."

President Donald Trump threatened to veto the CARES Act if it provided relief to the Postal Service. He has been a proponent of privatizing it.

The American Postal Workers Union and other labor unions are calling on members of Congress to help the USPS out with financial support.

Correll said USPS is integral for mail delivery - including for other services such as UPS and FedEx - because the agency delivers even to the most rural communities. He said if it weren't for the post office, he'd have to drive 50 miles to get his mail.

"We've got to do something, because I live in a rural county. So, how am I supposed to get my mail if the post office is gone?" He said.

Correll said workers will be out in Idaho urging folks to support them. He'll be driving with other postal workers around Boise calling on people to save the Postal Service.

Disclosure: American Postal Workers Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020