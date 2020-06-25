 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 25, 2020 


California, Texas and Florida set records for new cases coronavirus cases in one day; children's advocates say the next COVID-19 relief must include food assistance.

2020Talks - June 25, 2020 


Two current DOJ whistleblowers testify to a House committee about politically motivated actions by AG William Barr. Plus, the American Statistical Association calls on the Census Bureau to justify two new political appointments.

Nevada Inches Up on Child Well-Being, But Still Ranks 46th Nationwide

Nevada reduced its percentage of teens who were not in school and not working, from 15% in 2010 to 9% in 2018, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but the data was collected prior to COVID-19. (nastya_gepp/Pixabay)
Nevada reduced its percentage of teens who were not in school and not working, from 15% in 2010 to 9% in 2018, according to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but the data was collected prior to COVID-19. (nastya_gepp/Pixabay)
June 25, 2020

LAS VEGAS -- Child well-being in Nevada saw small improvements in a new report, but still ranks 46th overall compared with other states -- and that's without anticipated setbacks due to COVID-19.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book looks at economic, education, health and other issues related to children's well-being and family stability.

Jared Busker, interim executive director of the Children's Advocacy Alliance in Nevada, said the state reduced the number of children whose parents lack secure employment, but that was before the pandemic bumped Nevada's unemployment rate to 25%.

He believes future data about children's well-being needs to be watched closely, and said the priority is clear: "We need to continue to advocate for as much as we can to really support our children and families at this time, because they need it now more than they've ever needed it."

The numbers don't take into account the economic fallout from the health crisis, either.

Busker said his group will be monitoring cuts to funding for children and families when a special session of the Nevada Legislature is held in early July to address financial and other pandemic-related issues.

Nevada improved or stayed the same in 13 of the 16 indicators in the Data Book, but lost ground in the categories of low birth-weight babies; children and teens who are overweight or obese; and the number of children living in single-parent families.

As Nevada reopens, Busker added, his group is looking at ways to make it easier for parents who need affordable child care to return to work.

"For instance, one of the things that we're seeing is that over 50% of our child-care providers that were open prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are now closed," he stated.

In this year's Data Book, Massachusetts ranked first for child well-being, followed by New Hampshire and Minnesota. Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico are the three lowest-ranked states.

Disclosure: Annie E Casey Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood Education, Education, Juvenile Justice, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020