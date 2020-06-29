 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2020 


Risks deemed high for LGBTQ immigrants held in crowded ICE detention centers; and Trump deletes a "white power" retweet.

2020Talks - June 29, 2020 


Stonewall riots were 51 years ago; today, Black Lives Matter protests continue. VP Mike Pence travels to TX, but cancels AZ and FL events for COVID-19 concerns. And an FEC commissioner resigns, leaving the agency unable to enforce campaign-finance laws.

Report: NH Ranked 2nd for Child Well-Being

The Annie E. Casey Foundation's recent edition of the Kids Count Data Book places New Hampshire sixth in the country for family and community rankings, fifth for education, and sixth for health and economic well-being. (Mohan Nannapaneni/Pixabay)
The Annie E. Casey Foundation's recent edition of the Kids Count Data Book places New Hampshire sixth in the country for family and community rankings, fifth for education, and sixth for health and economic well-being. (Mohan Nannapaneni/Pixabay)
June 29, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is the second best state in the country for children's well-being, according to a national report.

The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book showed New Hampshire faring especially well in family and community indicators, including fewer children living in high-poverty areas. New Futures Vice President for Policy Jake Berry said he appreciates the ranking, but cited big gaps for some children in the state.

"There are children with families who do not have access to resources either through our public school system, through family resource centers, through home visiting programs, throughout child care, that they really need to thrive," Berry said.

The Casey Foundation report used data from 2018, based on the latest available information. The foundation plans to publish an update on how COVID-19 is impacting children.

Berry said New Hampshire has a strong public school system, and average household income and education level are relatively high - this is why he thinks the state does well in the Kids Count rankings. But he said he has one big concern about COVID's long-term effects on young people.

"The trauma that children are experiencing in their home and family and social lives; many children have been removed from their schools or their day-care centers, or are not able to be in regular touch with their grandparents or family members that really make up so much of their social circle," he said.

Berry said he's also worried about the lack of affordable child care in many parts of the state, particularly as people return to work.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020