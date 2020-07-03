Abortion Debate in Iowa Shows No Sign of Ending Soon

Although recent anti-abortion laws in Iowa have been struck down by the courts, legal observers note that four conservative-leaning justices have been added to the state Supreme Court since 2018. (Adobe Stock)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The issue of whether to restrict abortions has flared up again in Iowa.



This week, a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Iowa's new law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion. The bill was passed with GOP support just before the Legislature adjourned - and then quickly met with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.



Kristin Ford, national communications director with the group NARAL Pro-Choice America, doesn't think the delay will ultimately deter conservative leaders in states like Iowa.



"Politicans who are hostile to the right to abortion will continue to try and gut the promise of Roe v. Wade," says Ford.



Ford notes this mind-set runs contrary to public opinion.



In a 2019 Pew Research Center poll, 61% of respondents said abortion should be legal "in all or most cases." Similar Pew polls have found 52% of Iowans identify as pro-choice, although other polls have found statewide support slipping.



When she signed the law, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was "proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life."



Courts have struck down similar laws in Iowa in recent years, including a 72-hour waiting period. And this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against an anti-abortion law from Louisiana.



Ford says despite the high court's ruling, this issue is far from settled.



"They really left the door open in their ruling," says Ford, "for anti-choice politicians to try different means and mechanisms of rolling back access to abortion care."



According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than 25 states have some form of waiting period before a woman can have an abortion. Most are 24 hours.