 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6,2020 


Today is the final day to register to vote in Arizona's primary election; the FDA declines to back Trump claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "harmless."

2020Talks - July 6, 2020 


This year's July 4th had COVID-19, ongoing protests about systemic racism, and a presidential visit to Mt. Rushmore. Plus, Trump signed an order to plan a new statue park.

AARP Urges Congress to Address COVID-19 Crisis in Nursing Homes

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many family members have been unable to visit loved ones in nursing homes.(AARP Kentucky)
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many family members have been unable to visit loved ones in nursing homes.(AARP Kentucky)
July 6, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- AARP is urging Congress to take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus and help protect the lives of nursing home residents by boosting access to personal protective equipment, testing and nursing staff.

According to data from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, more than 500 nursing home residents so far have tested positive and more than 370 have died.

Scott Wegenast, associate state director for communications and outreach with AARP Kentucky, says some nursing home residents haven't seen their families in nearly 100 days.

"There is some virtual visitation going on in Kentucky, but across the country, AARP is asking for Congress and the administration to provide more funding to make certain there is access to virtual visitation, hardware, applications, etc.," he states.

Nationwide more than 50,000 people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wegenast says facilities should be required to report publicly on a daily basis whether they have
confirmed new coronavirus cases.

He adds oversight is needed to ensure that the billions of dollars in taxpayer funding for nursing homes is being used for personal protective equipment, testing and other measures directly relating to COVID-19 resident care, prevention and treatment.

"AARP is strongly urging Congress to protect the safety of residents, including the rights of the residents when they are begin transferred or discharged, and to their families who may seek legal redress," he states.

Staffing shortages are also a concern as nursing homes try to keep COVID-19 infections under control.

One study of 215 facilities found those with more registered nurses had lower rates of COVID-19 deaths.

Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020