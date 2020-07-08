 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PBS Daily Newscast - July 8, 2020 


Mary Trump's book labels our president a reckless leader who paid a pal to take his SAT test; Nevada lawmakers meet to address pandemic shortfall.

2020Talks - July 8, 2020 


The Movement for Black Lives announces a new proposal to overhaul policing and invest in Black communities; NJ and DE have primary elections today; and some political candidates join in a Facebook advertising boycott.

Legal Debate Swirls Around Calls for Mask Mandate in IA

The advocacy group #Masks4All says Iowa is among just a handful of states to not require any kind of mask compliance in public spaces. (Adobe Stock)
The advocacy group #Masks4All says Iowa is among just a handful of states to not require any kind of mask compliance in public spaces. (Adobe Stock)

July 8, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- With COVID-19 cases flaring up in many parts of the country, there's a movement among local governments to issue mask mandates. In Iowa, however, municipal leaders who want to take such action say their hands are tied.

Some parts of Iowa are seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases after the state loosened business restrictions. Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson said she wanted to do more to protect the public, with more case activity in and around her city. She issued a mandate for residents to wear masks in public, but was rebuffed by county and state leaders. Broderson sai her legal team has been looking into the issue.

"They have assured me that the Iowa Constitution gives 'home rule' to cities," she said, "and certainly, in an emergency situation, the mayor has the opportunity to make whatever proclamation is needed to protect their city, and we stand by that."

While the proclamation still stands, the question of enforcement hasn't been resolved. County officials have said the mayor overstepped her authority because Iowa law doesn't allow cities to issue such mandates.

They cite opinions from the state attorney general, who has said local orders need to be consistent with action taken by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The governor has resisted a statewide mask mandate, saying it should be up to individuals to decide whether to wear one.

The Republican governor's latest emergency proclamation urged Iowans to follow guidelines issued by the state Health Department, which do not call for a mask requirement. Similar legal questions between state and local authority have popped up over issuing stay-at-home orders.

Des Moines community activist Tom Rendon said he thinks a statewide mandate would eliminate confusion and might convince more people to don face coverings.

"I would say let's at least make sure our leadership is on board," he said, "and then I think getting 100% compliance would be work to do. But I would be much rather fighting this on a public-health front with that kind of support."

Rendon said he'd like state leadership to be more responsive to the latest phase of the pandemic, citing a mask rule issued by the governor of Texas following a surge of cases there.

For local residents who argue that their personal freedoms are being violated, Broderson said, a public health emergency takes precedence.

"Public safety overrides individual freedoms," she said. "That's why you can't smoke in public."

Medical experts have said wearing face masks is a key step in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The state health guidelines are online at idph.iowa.gov.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020