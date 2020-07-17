Census Workers Ready for Door-to-Door Interviews in Illinois

The U.S. Census Bureau held off making home visits because of the pandemic, but says it will start contacting Illinoisans who haven't responded for the 2020 Census in the next several weeks. (Adobe Stock)

CHICAGO - Census workers will soon be pounding the pavement, reaching out to Illinois households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.



Starting July 30, census takers will be interviewing folks in nine Illinois communities: Chicago Central, Chicago Far Southwest, Chicago South, Cook County Northwest, Cook County South, plus Dekalb, Oswego, Peoria and Skokie counties.



U.S. Census Chicago Regional Director Marilyn Sanders adds the remaining offices will begin their follow-up work on August 11.



"The door-to-door is significant in us reaching all of the population to get a complete and accurate count," says Sanders. "Our goal is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place."



She notes all census takers will wear a mask, and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health guidelines.



Illinoisans can still respond by filling out their census forms by mail, or online at '2020census.gov' until October 31.



There are some estimates that nearly 145,000 people could be undercounted in Illinois this year. Sanders says the Census Bureau is putting on a "full-court press" to ensure an accurate count, as the final tally will determine how federal funds are allocated for programs that shape communities' futures.



"For the next 10 years, this data will inform decisions that bring resources back to the State of Illinois, back to our community," says Sanders. "And those resources range from $1,800 per person, upwards. "



Illinois is seventh among states for its current self-response rate of about 67%. For the previous census in 2010, the final self-response rate was just over 70%.