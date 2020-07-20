 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 20, 2020 


House committee chairs call for an investigation into unidentified federal agents in Portland and D.C.; schools say more funding is needed to open safely.

2020Talks - July 20, 2020 


Georgia Congressman John Lewis passed away on Friday. After fighting for civil rights, including voting rights, his whole career, Jim Clyburn and other House Democrats want to honor him by passing voting rights legislation into law.

Traveling This Summer? Take Proper COVID-19 Precautions

Because COVID-19 spreads through droplets, being outside can help mitigate some of the risks of contracting the virus. (anzebizjan/Adobe Stock)
Because COVID-19 spreads through droplets, being outside can help mitigate some of the risks of contracting the virus. (anzebizjan/Adobe Stock)
July 20, 2020

SEATTLE -- Summer is a cherished time in the Northwest with families going outside to enjoy the sun and warm weather.

But the COVID-19 outbreak means folks need to keep some precautions in mind.

Dr. Peter Barkett, an internal medicine physician with Kaiser Permanente in Silverdale, says people who are traveling should consider how the virus is spread and not put themselves in situations that feel uncomfortable.

"Giving yourself a plan B or even a plan C so that if you get that kind of gnawing feeling or that voice in the back of your mind that says, 'You know, this might be the safest thing,' you have an idea of what else you can do," he states.

Barkett stresses large crowds are the biggest thing to avoid, and a gathering where a lot of people aren't wearing masks should be a red flag to avoid that place.

Barkett also suggests traveling with hand sanitizer and a box of tissues, which can be helpful opening doors at rest stops, for example.

Barkett points out the virus is spread through droplets.

"If you're in a confined space, then those droplets are more likely to hang around and increase the risk," he explains. "If you're outside and there's a gentle breeze going, then that is a lower-risk environment."

Barkett says he's seen COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders take a toll on his patients' mental health and tells people to sleep well, eat healthy and exercise.

He emphasizes the role going outdoors can play in keeping us mentally healthy during this pandemic.

"It doesn't mean that we need to stay indoors all summer, but with a little bit of planning or preparation, I think that we can go outside safely and really take advantage of this beautiful nature that we have in Washington state," he states.

Barkett says people still should consider other summer dangers. He advises folks to wear sun protection, be safe in the water and with alcohol, and wear helmets while riding bicycles.

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020