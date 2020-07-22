 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 22, 2020 


Trump reportedly asked U.S. ambassador to steer the British Open to his Turnberry golf resort; kids not getting enough to eat during pandemic.

2020Talks - July 22, 2020 


Connecticut, Alabama and Vermont saw vote-by-mail victories this week; the veepstakes are on; and the Trump administration ordered exclusion of undocumented immigrants in the census count used for drawing districts.

Protesters Push Hogan to Change His Mind on In-Person Voting

Protesters are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to change from in-person voting to mail-in ballots for the November presidential election. (Adobe stock)
Protesters are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to change from in-person voting to mail-in ballots for the November presidential election. (Adobe stock)
July 22, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- With mail-in voting for the presidential election becoming a partisan issue across the nation, a coalition of lawmakers and activist groups in Maryland is protesting in Annapolis Wednesday to demand Gov. Larry Hogan drop his plan for in-person voting in November.

Protesters say Hogan's decision amounts to voter suppression since many residents will be unable to leave their homes to vote in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Mike Tidwell is executive director at Chesapeake Climate Action Network, one of the sponsors of the demonstration. He said he believes Hogan's decision was intended to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

"It seems like Gov. Hogan is bowing to Donald Trump, who's telling all the Republican governors, 'Suppress the vote. Don't let people vote by mail,'" Tidwell said. "And in the process, we're exposing people to a pandemic. It's immoral. It's wrong."

This week, Hogan defended his decision to hold a traditional election in November, citing chaos that occurred during the June 2 primary, which used mail-in ballots. More people opted to vote in person in the primary, resulting in long lines and hours-long waits.

Tidwell argued the long lines were because fewer polling stations were open during the primary. He said the primary had record turnout and was considered a success. And he advocates for using mail-in ballots in the fall because otherwise the most vulnerable voters will be put at risk.

"It's the communities of color who are most vulnerable to this effort by Larry Hogan to make people vote in person or to go through a confusing absentee-ballot process that's unnecessary and bureaucratic," he said.

Tidwell said the protest also is honoring Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who died last week from pancreatic cancer. He said Lewis devoted his career to making sure everybody had access to voting.

"It is ironic and tragic that we now have this contrast of a civil-rights leader who just passed away so we can all vote at the same time that Larry Hogan is making it harder to vote," Tidwell said.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020