 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 23, 2020 


An exclusive report on Trump plans to send federal forces to New Mexico; and Americans stand up for the U.S. Postal Service.

2020Talks - July 23, 2020 


Trump expands Operation LeGend to Chicago and Albuquerque. A Texas poll has Biden up one point, but says Trump is better liked.

Congress Considers Emergency Funding for Libraries

Libraries in Missouri have expanded services to protect the health of patrons during the pandemic. (AdobeStock)
Libraries in Missouri have expanded services to protect the health of patrons during the pandemic. (AdobeStock)
July 23, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Federal lawmakers are considering legislation that would help keep library doors open in Missouri in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

From digital programming to curbside pickup, libraries across the state have pivoted their offerings in order to safely provide materials to community members.

At the Daniel Boone Regional Library in Columbia, Executive Director Margaret Conroy says they've shifting funding from programming needs to health and safety supplies.

"The masks, the sanitation cleaning expenses, shields, all the kinds of things that we're putting in place to keep our staff and our public safe," says Conroy. "And those, of course, were unanticipated expenses at the beginning of the year."

Conroy notes that much like other organizations and businesses, libraries have suffered significant financial losses during the pandemic.

The Library Stabilization Fund Act was introduced this month in both the House and Senate; it would establish a $2 billion federal fund to defray library costs and improve services.

Libraries also have served as a trusted resource for Missourians seeking assistance with unemployment assistance, telehealth services and other virtual services. Director and CEO of the St. Louis Library District Kristen Sorth explains they're also helping those in need.

"We partnered with many area organizations to provide meals, diapers, and just a variety of other things," says Sorth. "We started in March shortly after we closed, and we continue to provide those services."

American Library Association President Julius Jefferson says secondary COVID-19 relief packages proposed in Congress do not include dedicated support for library operations.

"There's been the CARES Act that's offered lots of relief and funds to small businesses, to those in the health-care industry," says Jefferson. "But we see libraries as second responders, and this is an opportunity to continue to support the essential services that libraries have been providing throughout this whole pandemic."

The Library Stabilization Fund Act would help support nearly 370 thousand library jobs nationally, with each state receiving a minimum of $10 million in funding.

Disclosure: American Library Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Census, Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020