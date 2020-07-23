MN Mask Mandate Begins This Weekend

Before Minnesota issued a statewide mask mandate, many cities across the region already had implemented their own rules. The state order allows for municipalities to strengthen their ordinances. (Aadobe Stock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's statewide mask mandate to combat COVID-19 goes into effect this weekend. One health official says viewing it as a conduit to getting back to normal could help with compliance.



This week, Minnesota joined nearly 30 other states that require a face covering inside businesses and public buildings. Yesterday's executive order from Gov. Tim Walz comes amid resistance from those who feel it amounts to government overreach.



Abe Jacob, M Health Fairview's chief quality officer, says people sometimes associate these mandates with shutdown orders from back in the spring. But he says a mask rule should be looked at differently.



"Really, wearing a mask is the way not to shut down," says Jacob. "I think we have to shift that mental model to thinking about the mask as the key to opening back up."



Minnesota has eased some business restrictions, but Jacobs says embracing masks can help pave the way to a full reopening of the state in quicker fashion.



Researchers say achieving 80% compliance can lead to a dramatic decline in the spread of COVID-19. Republican leaders in the Legislature say the issue should be left to local governments and businesses.



Outside of the political rhetoric surrounding the debate, Jacobs says it's easy to see why some Americans might question the need for wearing a mask in public. He says even though public polling indicates strong support for mask use, it's a practice this country might have a hard time getting used to.



"It's a cultural change for us as a society," says Jacob. "So, you could go into parts of Asia where they've been doing this since the first SARS outbreak several years ago, where wearing masks became just a part of how they lived their lives. And so for them, it wasn't as big of a change."



Many businesses, including larger retailers, already have issued their own requirements.



Minnesota's mandate does allow some exceptions, including people citing medical conditions and children younger than five.



State leaders are encouraging parents to practice compliance with school-age kids this summer as officials prepare to announce guidelines for how learning will be handled in the fall.