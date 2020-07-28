 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2020 


"Wall of Moms" protesters sue feds over constitutional rights violations; back-to-school plans raise many questions.

2020Talks - July 28, 2020 


John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda; U.S. House votes to name the Voting Rights Advancement Act after Lewis to honor him. Plus, the DNC platform committee approves a platform proposal to be voted on at next month's convention.

Congress Could Pass CORE Act Wilderness Protections in Defense Bill

The CORE Act would add recreational opportunities in the White River and San Juan national forests, and protect the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas development. (Nightryder84/Wikimedia Commons)
The CORE Act would add recreational opportunities in the White River and San Juan national forests, and protect the Thompson Divide from future oil and gas development. (Nightryder84/Wikimedia Commons)
July 27, 2020

EAGLE, Colo. -- Congress has an opportunity to preserve 400,000 acres in Colorado, after the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy, or CORE, Act was attached to a key defense spending bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

Kathy Chandler-Henry, chair of the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, says the CORE Act, which would protect historic sites, recreation areas, wilderness, waterways and wildlife habitats, is critical for the state's economy.

"The outdoor recreation sector of the economy is big in Colorado -- it's big in Eagle County," she states. "So it's protecting the goose that laid the golden egg. We've got to keep those landscapes, so that people can come and get out in the wilderness."

The CORE Act passed the House this past fall, but did not get a floor vote in the Senate.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado is a strong supporter of the CORE act. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado has not yet taken a position on the bill.

If passed, Camp Hale -- where World War II soldiers trained for alpine combat, and the birthplace of Colorado's ski industry -- would be designated as the nation's first National Historic Landscape.

Chandler-Henry says Coloradans have turned to nature for their physical, emotional and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she says underscores the need to protect access to wild spaces on lands owned by all Americans.

"There is strong scientific evidence showing that being in nature is healing," she points out. "So you can get out in the mountains, you can get some solitude and some space."

The CORE Act was attached to the National Defense Authorization Act, which supporters hope will improve its chances of clearing Congress.

The last major Colorado public lands bill to become law, in 2015 to protect the Hermosa Creek Wilderness, and watershed, also was attached to defense spending authorization.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020