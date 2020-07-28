 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 28, 2020 


"Wall of Moms" protesters sue feds over constitutional rights violations; back-to-school plans raise many questions.

2020Talks - July 28, 2020 


John Lewis is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda; U.S. House votes to name the Voting Rights Advancement Act after Lewis to honor him. Plus, the DNC platform committee approves a platform proposal to be voted on at next month's convention.

Important Questions to Ask Before Visiting Reopened Nursing Homes

AARP Virginia is advising folks visiting nursing facilities to ask questions about safety first. (Adobe stock)
AARP Virginia is advising folks visiting nursing facilities to ask questions about safety first. (Adobe stock)
July 28, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Virginia enters the third phase of its COVID-19 recovery this week, some nursing homes finally are lifting restrictions for visitors. AARP Virginia is urging visitors eager to see loved ones for the first time in months to take necessary precautions.

Jim Dau, state director with the organization, said folks need to prepare themselves to make sure their visits are safe. He said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has provided facilities with recommendations about resuming in-person visits, and people should ask nursing homes questions about this guidance.

"These include: Has it been at least 28 days without a new COVID-19 case in the facility? Are there declining cases in the surrounding community? And, of course, are there regular testing opportunities for residents?" Dou said.

He added one of the most critical issues to ask about is whether the facility has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for staff and visitors. Folks also should inquire about required health checks.

Dau said the gradual reopenings, nursing-home visits will look different now. People should expect to have to make appointments, have limited amounts of time for face-to-face visits, and to practice social distancing. But he noted making connections with nursing home residents can still make a huge difference in their lives after months of isolation.

"You hear stories about people whose loved ones have died in these facilities without having had any kind of contact with their loved ones. It's just heartbreaking," he said. "So this kind of connection is truly, truly important. And whether it's in person or whether it's going to be virtual, the most important part is that these connections continue to be safe."

As of July 15, 1,180 COVID-19 deaths have occurred at long-term care facilities in Virginia, according to state data. That's almost 60% of the total COVID deaths reported in the Commonwealth.

Disclosure: AARP Virginia contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Diane Bernard/Cynthia Bishop Jonas, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020