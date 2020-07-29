 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 29, 2020 


Some faith groups step up for mail-in ballots; GOP lawmakers balk at COVID funding that could benefit the Trump D.C. hotel.

2020Talks - July 29, 2020 


AG William Barr testifies before House Judiciary Committee on topics including President Trump's false claims about voting by mail; and Twitter restricts Donald Trump, Jr. for false claims about the coronavirus.

Some Home Ownership Out of Reach as COVID-19 Shrinks Savings

The COVID-19 pandemic has many families focused primarily on immediate financial concerns, paying bills and everyday expenses. (Adobe Stock)
The COVID-19 pandemic has many families focused primarily on immediate financial concerns, paying bills and everyday expenses. (Adobe Stock)
July 29, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A new survey finds nearly one in 10 Americans has moved in with other people, and three in 10 have delayed attempting to purchase a home during the pandemic. It also says just half of Americans feel secure in their current housing situation.

Susan Ifill, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the group NeighborWorks America, which released the survey, said Black Americans are more likely to face financial challenges that delay home buying.

"Home ownership of Blacks has dropped to 40%; it was 48% just last year. It has remained stubbornly below 50, and continues to get lower."

In 2018, the home ownership rate among Arkansans was 66%. Some 77% of homeowners in the state are white, compared with 43% of Black Arkansans and 50% of Hispanic residents, according to data from the Arkansas Community Foundation.

More than half of survey participants who are renters said their financial situation -- including carrying too much debt -- makes home ownership seem unrealistic. Ifill said COVID-19 has prompted many families to focus on covering more immediate needs.

"We're finding in the survey that people who may have indeed been saving for home ownership are now just paying everyday expenses," she said. "That's their number-one goal."

According to the ACLU, Arkansas is one of just a handful of states that has chosen not to place a moratorium on evictions during the COVID-19 crisis.

The survey is online at neighborworks.org, ACF data is at aspirearkansas.org, and Arkansas ACLU information is at acluarkansas.org.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - AR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020