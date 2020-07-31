 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - July 31, 2020 


Seniors being targeted by COVID-19 testing scams; and another state clamps down on vaping, by targeting teens.

2020Talks - July 31, 2020 


Barack Obama called for major voting rights reforms. Bipartisan leaders reject Trump's suggestion he might delay the election. And, Black Voices for Trump co-chair Herman Cain died from COVID-19.

Public Can Comment on Draft MT Grizzly Recommendations

The Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will submit its final recommendations to Gov. Steve Bullock at the end of August. (Jim Peaco/Yellowstone National Park)
The Grizzly Bear Advisory Council will submit its final recommendations to Gov. Steve Bullock at the end of August. (Jim Peaco/Yellowstone National Park)
July 31, 2020

HELENA, Mont. - After nearly a year of work, Gov. Steve Bullock's Grizzly Bear Advisory Council has released its draft recommendations on managing the species in Montana. The public can comment on the draft through Tuesday.

Zack Strong, staff attorney and carnivore conservation director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the document includes helpful provisions, such as highlighting the important role of tribal nations in conservation methods.

But he criticized the council's recommendation to deal harshly with grizzlies that expand eastward.

"We should view the grizzly bear population in Montana as important as a whole and view bears as having intrinsic value as individuals, as the document currently recognizes," said Strong. "And I think the emphasis should be on preventing conflicts."

Strong said other parts of the document recognize the usefulness of prevention methods such as electric fencing to reduce the conflict between humans and bears.

Gallatin Wildlife Association President Clinton Nagel said he's happy to see the recommendations emphasize public education on grizzlies. But he said he thinks there's a tension between promoting connectivity of their range and how they're proposed to be managed if they move out of certain zones.

"It seems to be open season to go out there and shoot them when they're trying to make that connectivity," said Nagel. "And those are the bears that would most likely be shot - the ones that stray further away from their natural homes."

Strong said the other concerning provision is on whether grizzlies should be hunted in the future. He said the focus should be on preventing conflicts with people.

"Doing what we can to help grizzlies continue to recover and thrive in this state while providing people the resources they need to keep conflicts from happening," said Strong.

The council is meeting remotely on Wednesday at noon and will submit its final recommendations to the governor at the end of August. People can comment on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020