PNS Daily Newscast - July 31, 2020 


Seniors being targeted by COVID-19 testing scams; and another state clamps down on vaping, by targeting teens.

2020Talks - July 31, 2020 


Barack Obama called for major voting rights reforms. Bipartisan leaders reject Trump's suggestion he might delay the election. And, Black Voices for Trump co-chair Herman Cain died from COVID-19.

Iowa Seniors Call on Congress to Address Nursing-Home Crisis in HEALS Act

Iowa seniors say the Senate Republicans' coronavirus relief package needs to do more to address safety of nursing home residents and staff. (Adobe stock)
July 31, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa - The latest novel coronavirus relief package - also known as the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act - announced this week by Senate Republicans, addresses some important issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Iowa seniors think Congress needs to do more to protect residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Anthony Carroll, associate state director for advocacy with AARP Iowa, said 465 Iowans in long-term care homes have died of the virus as of this week.

He thinks the proposed $1 trillion legislation should make these homes a priority and include more funding for personal protective equipment and regular testing of residents and staff.

"We have to do better in the U.S. Senate as they debate it," said Carroll. "And then also making sure that the U.S. House understands the urgency to get this right and to come together in a bipartisan way that better protects our most vulnerable in nursing homes and other long-term care settings across Iowa and the country."

Senate Republicans now are negotiating with Democrats on the legislation. But they haven't been able to agree on what the relief package should include - even though COVID cases are rising across the country.

The GOP legislation also includes liability protections for businesses, including nursing homes, doctors and schools except for cases of "willful misconduct."

Carroll said it also includes a bill called the TRUST Act, which would use Social Security and Medicare funding to help reduce deficits that have expanded because of pandemic relief. He said this is the wrong approach.

"The TRUST Act is problematic," said Carroll. "Social Security's a principal source of income for a majority of Iowans and we estimate that for one-in-four Iowans over the age of 65 it's their only income."

Last month, a nursing home in Dubuque was cited for allowing employees with novel coronavirus symptoms to continue working. Inspectors with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals say that might have led to 11 resident deaths and 95% of the residents testing positive.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - IA

 
